YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 19,645 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,703 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

