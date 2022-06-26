YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 438 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of DD opened at $58.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.76.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.