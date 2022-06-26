YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,185 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after buying an additional 266,571 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $307,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.