Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 7%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 537,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $675.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 136,631 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.