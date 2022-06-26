Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $77.50

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Zendesk stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,769.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,003 shares of company stock worth $3,133,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zendesk by 926.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Zendesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 20.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

