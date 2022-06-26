Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $5.05

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $5.26. Zeta Global shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 4,995 shares changing hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $7,812,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

