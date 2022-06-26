ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.71 and last traded at $46.40. 24,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,631,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.51.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 23.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.