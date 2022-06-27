1,224 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

