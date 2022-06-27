21 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,362.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

