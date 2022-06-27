2,500 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,856,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after acquiring an additional 714,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $35.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

