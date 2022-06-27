3,109 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

NYSE EW opened at $96.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

