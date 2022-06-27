3,500 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.