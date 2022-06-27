5,298 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.19 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

