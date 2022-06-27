7,622 Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,079,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $11,705,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 697.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,583,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,868,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:TAP opened at $55.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

