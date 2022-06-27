Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.17% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,887,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 119,191 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,901,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 414,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAX opened at $2.89 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

