Absher Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.60. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

