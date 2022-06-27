Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.38.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

