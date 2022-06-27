AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 13,158 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Bank OZK raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

