AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,521 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after buying an additional 993,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after buying an additional 859,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $97.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.60.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

