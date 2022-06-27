AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 68 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,590.67.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

