AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.20 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 64,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

