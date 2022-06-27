AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $47.52 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

