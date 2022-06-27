AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,167,168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $656,111,000 after buying an additional 2,370,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

