Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 7th Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3,585.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,590.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

