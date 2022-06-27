Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.67. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

