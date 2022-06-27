Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,298.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,590.67. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

