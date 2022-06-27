Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,590.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.