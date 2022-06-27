Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 4th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,584.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

