Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Unigestion Holding SA’s 7th Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,584.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.