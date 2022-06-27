Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Cut by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,291.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,584.85. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

