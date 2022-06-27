Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Trimmed by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,584.85. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.