Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,584.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

