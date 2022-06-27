Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

