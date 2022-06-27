Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average is $162.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

