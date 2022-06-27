Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in Apple by 81.3% during the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 15.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 292,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,191,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $208,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

