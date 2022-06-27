Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Apple by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

Apple stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

