Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lessened by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.