Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average is $331.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

