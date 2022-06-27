Arlington Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $298,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.