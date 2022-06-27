Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases 3,250 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,631,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.