Atlas Brown Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

