Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,535 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

