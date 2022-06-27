Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.6% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.68. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

