Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,362.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,485.46. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,932.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

