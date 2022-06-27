Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,815 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of HYD opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

