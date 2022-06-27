Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

