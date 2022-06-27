Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 580,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.32 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.