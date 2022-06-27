Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

