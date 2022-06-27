Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys 847 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 130.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 310,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

NYSE:USB opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

