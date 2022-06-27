Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 410.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,359 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after purchasing an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.84. The stock has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

